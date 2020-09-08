One of the industries hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic has been tourism, which has only seen massive losses in hotel stays over the last six months. A new report from the American Hotel and Lodging Association shows that hotels are seeing slight recoveries, albeit not fast enough to save what has become a sinking ship.
Some finds from the report include that four of every 10 hotel employees is still out of work, hotels are still at or below 50 percent occupancy and urban hotels could face collapse because they are leading employers. John Percy, the executive director of Destination Niagara USA, has found this report doesn’t particularly reflect tourism in Niagara Falls, which has been resilient in the face of global crises such as the pandemic.
“That report showed that most destinations are seeing occupancy below 30 percent or 50 percent,” Percy said. “The past two Saturdays, (Aug. 15), was almost 89 percent, 88.9 percent, occupancy and (Aug. 22), 88.2 percent occupancy. If you were to average out, per week, which was the 16 and the 22 was 64.7 percent. The national average was 48.8, so we’re above national average and that current week to last week percentage we were down 27 percent. So, not down huge numbers, I don’t like to see it down anytime, but it is not down as much as compared to other destinations around the country.”
In comparison to national numbers, Niagara Falls has been able to more than recoup its funds. On the night of Aug. 22, Percy said, the average daily rate for Niagara Falls was $141.78 while the national average was $110. For the whole week the the average daily rate was $105 while the nation was at $100. In looking at the revenue per available room, it was $123.66 in Niagara Falls, while the national average was $63, almost double the national average. For such a short amount of time, these numbers are promising for the future of tourism in Niagara Falls.
Frank Strangio, the owner of the Wingate Hotel and Quality Inn in Niagara Falls, has found his experiences during the past few months split and referred to it as a tale of two cities, though both hotels are in Niagara Falls. With the Quality Inn being located along Niagara Falls Boulevard, and the Wingate as part of the downtown core.
“June was very slow recovery, we saw as the weeks passed more and more people were traveling. Then July hit and the downtown area and Wingate started to get really busy. In July and August we started to get really busy. In July and August we did really well downtown in terms of occupancy percentage but not even close in terms of revenues. On the Boulevard we started to recover but at a much slower pace in terms of both occupancy and revenues.”
Though Niagara Falls has been able to remain strong during the pandemic, Strangio is wary of what comes after Labor Day. With kids going back to school, either remotely or in a hybrid model, people might not be as able to do weekend trips to Niagara Falls. Along with this, there is the ever looming possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 shutting down tourism once again.
