The New York State Department of Transportation will host a public hearing from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday on a proposed intersection improvement project on Niagara Falls Boulevard at the Ward Road and Witmer Road intersections in Wheatfield.
The public hearing will be held at the Town of Wheatfield Community Center at 2790 Church Road and be conducted in an open forum format, whereby individuals can arrive at any time from 4 to 6:30 p.m. to discuss the proposed design alternative and the tentative schedule for property acquisition. A formal presentation will be held at 5 p.m.
The purpose of the project is to improve the traffic flow and enhance safety for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians along Niagara Falls Boulevard and at the intersections with Ward Road and Witmer Road.
As proposed, the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Ward Road will be widened to accommodate the addition of dedicated left-turn lanes on all four legs of the intersection. The existing concrete box culvert carrying Sawyer Creek under Ward Road will be replaced.
At the Witmer Road intersection, dedicated left-turn lanes will be added to both legs of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Witmer Road. At the request of the town and county, Niagara County’s Oppenheim Park driveway will be realigned across from Witmer Road to create a four-legged intersection. This will necessitate the installation of a new box culvert to carry Sawyer Creek under the new driveway.
Sidewalk will be added to the south side of Niagara Falls Boulevard within the work limits at both intersections. This project will also include installing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps and pedestrian signals on all four corners of each intersection. Existing traffic signals and signs will be upgraded.
Copies of the Draft Design Approval Document are available for viewing during business hours at the offices of the: Regional Director, New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203; Wheatfield Town Hall, 2800 Church Road, Wheatfield, New York 14120; North Tonawanda Public Library, 505 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, New York 14120 or at https://www.dot.ny.gov/Rt62WardWitmer.
The project is scheduled to begin construction in late summer of 2022.
Written and oral comments pertaining to the project will be accepted as part of the official record. Person may file written statements or other exhibits in place of, or in addition to, oral statements made at the public hearing. Written statements submitted at the hearing, or received before August 11, 2021, will be made part of the record.
For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening device system, contact Robert Schaller, senior design engineer, at 847-3043, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203 and reference Project Identification Number 5308.37.
