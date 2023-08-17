Falls Police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Military Road Thursday afternoon.
Patrol officers said they responded to the intersection at approximately 1:25 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Traffic Division Crash Management Unit investigators said a 2023 Jeep Wrangler was making a left turn onto Niagara Falls Boulevard from Military Road when it struck a 91-year-old male pedestrian. Witnesses said the victim was crossing Niagara Falls Boulevard, going south.
The man was reported to have been in the crosswalk when he was struck by the SUV.
First responders could be seen performing CPR on the victim and Mercy Flight was called to the scene. However, the victim was eventually taken by ambulance to Kenmore Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
Investigators said the identity of the victim was being withheld pending family notifications.
The driver of the SUV has been identified as a 28-year-old Falls woman. Police said neither she nor her two children, who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, were injured.
Crash Management investigators said the driver is “cooperating” with their investigation.
Charges are pending against the driver.
