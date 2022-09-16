After two long years of waiting, the Niagara Falls Blues Fest makes its return to the city this weekend.
Taking place today and Saturday, it will be first blues festival to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharen Kushner, the assistant entertainment director of Niagara Festival & Entertainment Group, which puts on the festival, said they expect 20,000 people to attend over the two days.
“Its supposed to be a beautiful weekend, so we’re hoping for the best,” Kushner said.
Before the pandemic got in the way, the festival had been held every year since 2008, with founder Toby Rotella having a long history in the area’s blues scene. He founded the Imperial Garage nightclub on Third Street during the 1970s, with many notable blues artists like Muddy Waters and Stevie Ray Vaughan performing there. In 1984, Rotella put on the first Niagara Falls Blues Festival on the grounds of the Niagara Falls Convention Center, where the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino now stands.
The festival will have a smaller lineup this year than in year’s past, with eight acts performing across the two days. Kushner said they got a late start booking acts for this year, starting in April compared to January, since the organizers were not sure it was going to go on due to COVID. When they did start booking acts, a lot of ones who were interested were already booked.
“This year’s show will be just as spectacular as every other show,” Kushner said.
There will not be any major changes for the festival because of COVID, having the same format with food and drink vendors and the stage at its original location at the intersection of First and Old Falls Streets.
The Niagara Festival & Entertainment Group is a nonprofit organization, with everyone involved with the blues fest being volunteers.
The festival lineup is as follows:
Today
• 5-6:30 p.m. The Thurman Brothers Band
• 7-8:30 p.m. The Coupe De Villes
• 9-11 p.m. Lil- Ed and the Blues Imperials
Saturday
• 1-2:30 p.m. The Loco-Motives with Niagara Falls and WNY All Stars
• 3-4:30 p.m. The Jammin Gypsy Review with Buffalo and WNY All Stars
• 5-6:30 p.m. Brandon Santini Band
• 7-8:30 p.m. Mud Morganfield Band with special guest Cheryl Arena
• 9-11 p.m. Otis Cadillac and The El Dorados with The Fabulous Seville Sisters
