A few generations ago, a contingent of Black families, many from the American south, joined the migration to Niagara Falls to take advantage of opportunities in the growing industrial city.
From 1981 to 2019, those Black families have been honored yearly by a group called the Black Pioneers at an annual picnic the first Saturday in August.
This year’s Aug. 5 event is the 38th annual event and the resumption of the picnic, cancelled for three years in a row due to COVID-19. The picnic is being held from noon to 8 p.m. at the Oasis Shelter in Hyde Park.
Attendees will celebrate the history of the city’s Black community, embracing the memories of those who devoted themselves to working hard and taking care of their families and each other.
Planners say that the event is just as much about creating community as it is about history, with the hope of sharing stories with younger generations about the proud stock from which they came.
“I just think it’s really important to know where you come from,” said Pam Starks, treasurer of the Black Pioneers. It’s important that you know your lineage and what your family did and what you are capable of.”
Leona Boling Blackburn, whose mother Zorie Bell Boling founded the picnic with Mabel Smith Brooks, said that the stories need to be shared.
“It’s our history. It is us. It’s part of us,” Boling Blackburn said.
“Younger ones need to know and still hear the stories,” she added. “And after we’re gone, they can tell the stories too.”
Among those being remembered, who passed away since the last picnic in 2019, are India Martin, a former Women’s Army Corps member who served overseas in WWII helping to make sure American soldiers received their mail from home. Martin won a variety of medals for her service, but most recently a Central Park post office in Buffalo was named the India Hunt Martin Post Office Building, in her honor.
Another Pioneer who passed away since the last picnic is Crystal Boling Barton, a McKinley high school principal in Buffalo who recently had two blocks on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo dedicated to her as “Crystal Boling Barton Way.”
Others whose memory is being honored include: Marva Frails, the first black music teacher in Niagara Falls, Charles Reedy, a respected sax player who performed regularly and was a member of the historic Colored Musicians club in Buffalo, and Philip Frank was the second great-grandson of abolitionist Josiah Henson.
Additional Pioneers who have died since 2019 and who will be remembered include: Barbara Walker, Jabril Shareef, Floyd Boling Jr., Cassie Abrams Boling, Zola Crowell, and Melvin Cunningham, Sr.
Speakers at the picnic include U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Maj. Shareef Ali, and his son, Rev. Shareef Ali, II. There will also be a CPR demonstration by Sonya Brackett, RN.
The picnic is not just for the families of the Pioneers. All community members are welcome to attend and share their stories, Boling Blackburn said.
“We will all listen to all the stories and we will just take those stories and add them to our other stories,” she said.
Karen Johnson, the longtime group treasurer agreed, advising community members to “keep the stories moving.”
The picnic is free and attendees are welcome to bring their own picnics or purchase a ticket by Sunday for a Chiavetta’s barbecue, which are $15 for adults and $8 for 7 and under. For more information call Karen Johnson at 716-704-0231.
