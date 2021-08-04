Niagara Falls artist releases 'Shine'

Alissa Brianna’s newest release “Shine” dropped in May following her 2020 release “Where Are You.”
Her new release showcases her melodic vocals, captures her roots and her Christian upbringing in the Niagara Falls community. Alissa is an emerging music artist with a market-ready sound, according to a release. She is a vocalist, musician and producer.
Her newest release “Shine” reflects what is happening in our country today. The racial divide, police violence, death of African Americans, economic disparities, and other issues which impacts all of us. She advises us to remember how our ancestors handled these issues because they are not new. Her lyrics, “channel you kin, fight from within” is the message for today’s changing climate. “Shine” offers a wisdom of compassion, hope and self-reflection.
Alissa was born in Niagara Falls attended local schools and graduated from the former Niagara Catholic High School. She graduated from Mary Mount College in NYC with a degree in Theater. Alissa Brianna has done solo as well as various group performances in New York City where she currently resides. She is currently working on another project to add to her repertoire. Her music can be purchased on Bandcamp, Spotify, and Apple Music.
The emerging Western New York musical artist is the daughter of Jackie and Arthur Todd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.