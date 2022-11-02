The choral programs for Niagara Falls and Wilson High Schools are coming together to help those struggling with mental problems.
They are putting on two concerts titled, “You are Enough: A choral gift to those struggling or overwhelmed and those who support them.” The first is at 7 p.m., Nov. 7 at Niagara Falls High School and the second is at 7 p.m., Nov. 9 at Wilson High School.
The participating choirs at the Niagara Falls Advanced Choir and the Wilson Combined Choir, who will sing rock songs from Elton John and Linkin Park, musical numbers from “Rent” and “Hamilton,” and a suite called “You are Enough,” among other songs.
Niagara Falls chorus teacher Veronica Schucker, with Wilson choir director Claudia Andres also taking part, said they have done other joint concerts but nothing like this. The choirs have only been back together since 2021, due to the pandemic.
“There are a lot of mental health issues (in the community and schools), so this is a timely event for us,” Schucker said.
Proceeds from these shows go toward Niagara County Mental Health Services, with a basket raffle and 50/50 raffle as well. Donations for mental health services will also be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.