Niagara Falls State Park opens one of two new commercials highlighting world-class attractions from regions across the state. Letchworth State Park and Watkins Glen are among the other regional sites.
The two new spots are part of the second phase of New York's $40 million campaign to support the revival of the state's tourism industry. The campaign will run throughout the state as well as neighboring drive markets on broadcast TV, streaming services and online. These spots will run through the summer as part of a year-long statewide effort to increase tourism.
"We're bringing New York back, defeating COVID-19 by getting more shots in arms every single day, and it's time to promote all the state has to offer to get tourism dollars flowing again," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "These two new spots are the latest part of our $40 million campaign to foster tourism and economic development opportunities throughout the state, and they'll focus on the assets of beautiful Upstate New York. We're promoting our state to visitors across different markets and state borders, and I look forward to seeing New York state rebuild its economy from this terrible pandemic and move into the future."
By highlighting popular outdoor destinations as the state reopens, this campaign will help spur the revival of the state's tourism industry and further the rebuilding of the economy. The new summer spots focus on a variety of seasonal and outdoor attractions beyond New York City. Favorites like the Great New York State Fair, Cooper's Beach, and renowned craft beverage destination Brewery Ommegang feature prominently, along with historic Boldt Castle and Saratoga Race Course. The ads also highlight some of the state's world-class outdoor attractions, like the Wild Center in the North Country, Storm King Art Center in the Hudson Valley, and the Lake Placid Cliffside Mountain Coaster.
Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler said, "Rebuilding New York's economy must include revitalizing the state's tourism industry. That begins with this campaign to reintroduce residents and visitors alike to all the great places to see and things to do throughout the state this summer. We are excited to welcome those who want to come and be a part of it, as there's no better time to plan a trip to experience and explore the attractions that are so uniquely New York."
The first spot in this campaign highlights destinations, attractions, sights and sounds synonymous with New York City.
For more information on attractions and destinations across New York State, go to iloveny.com/summer.
