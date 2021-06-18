Four more Niagara Falls streets have been added to the paving schedule.
• 16th Street: From Pine Avenue to Niagara Street
• 12th Street: From Walnut Avenue to Falls Street
• 9th Street: From Pine Avenue to Niagara Street
• 7th Street: From Pine Avenue to Niagara Street
The paving and roadwork is set to begin next week.
The Niagara Falls paving and roadwork schedule has been released.
Falls officials say they will continue to provide updates on this scheduled work. This information will be found on the city’s website and Facebook pages.
