Falls paving season starts

Road crews work on a paving project on 93rd Street on May 24, kicking off the city's 2021 paving program. (Rick Pfeiffer/staff)

Four more Niagara Falls streets have been added to the paving schedule.

• 16th Street: From Pine Avenue to Niagara Street

• 12th Street: From Walnut Avenue to Falls Street

• 9th Street: From Pine Avenue to Niagara Street

• 7th Street: From Pine Avenue to Niagara Street

The paving and roadwork is set to begin next week.

Falls officials say they will continue to provide updates on this scheduled work. This information will be found on the city’s website and Facebook pages.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you