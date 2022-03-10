As we near the two-year anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 in Niagara County, local numbers continue to trend downward.
Health officials announced that there were 130 new Covid cases reported across the county between March 2 and Wednesday — down from 176 cases reported between March 2 and Feb. 23. In addition, daily new cases dropped from 12 per 100,000 residents to 8 per 100,000 residents this past week.
County officials did report two more Covid-related deaths, raising Niagara County’s COVID-19 death toll to 563 since March 20, 2020.
Across New York, Covid cases are at the lowest seven-day statewide positivity since July 20. Daily statewide positivity has been under 2% for two consecutive weeks.
"New Yorkers should be proud of our continued progress in fighting the COVID-19 virus," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a release. "Thanks to the millions of New Yorkers who got vaccinated, got the booster, and encouraged their family members to do the same, we see our numbers continuing to trend in the right direction. Let us remain vigilant and use the tools we know are effective."
With the drop in Covid numbers, Artpark will no longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is no longer required to attend events at Artpark effective March 9, 2022. Masks are also not required, in accordance with the changes in guidance from New York State and the CDC.
A current schedule of events at Artpark is available at www.artpark.net.
Officials say venue admission policies may evolve if conditions change and will follow recommendations from the CDC and New York state.
