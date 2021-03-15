Niagara County Employment & Training has announced that applications are now being accepted for the department’s Summer Youth Employment Program. In order to be considered for the program, applicants must be a county resident, be between 14-20 years-old (must turn 14 by May 21 and cannot turn 21 until after Aug. 27), and meet income guidelines.
“Through this program, we strive to provide young people with the opportunity to earn money and gain meaningful work experience,” said Donald Jablonski, director of Employment & Training. “It is imperative that youth learn and develop the skills, attitudes, and commitment necessary to succeed in today’s world of work. Through this program, youth are able to gain exposure to various career industries while interacting with working professionals in a positive work environment.”
Applications for the SYEP are available at high school guidance offices throughout the county, as well as online at www.worksource1.com. They may also be picked up in-person at Niagara County Employment & Training, located at 1001 11th Street in Niagara Falls.
Participants in this year’s program will earn $13.50 per hour, one dollar over the state’s current minimum wage. Applications and all related documents are due by May 14. They may be returned the Trott Center, located at 1001 11th St., Niagara Falls, faxed to (716) 278-8149, or scanned and emailed to dawn.cody@niagaracounty.com.
Jablonski also stated that, while there are worksites available throughout the county, more sites are needed, especially in the eastern end and more rural areas of the county.
“As the program is funded through a TANF grant, there is zero cost to the employer,” said Jablonski. “The youth are paid directly by our payroll provider, and expenses such as Workers Compensation are completely covered. The responsibility of the worksite is to simply provide meaningful work and supervision, offer 20-29 hours per week to participating youth, and to complete a time sheet weekly and send it to NCET.”
Jablonski noted that youth selected for the program are pre-screened by Employment & Training staff.
“This is literally free summer help for the employers, an extra set of hands to get things done” said Jablonski. “All while helping to mentor the next generation of talent.”
Businesses or organizations interested in learning more about becoming a worksite, or to receive an application to be a worksite may contact Dawn at (716) 278-8182 or by email at dawn.cody@niagaracounty.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.