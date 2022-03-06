Niagara County expects to receive a settlement of $683,000 in a statewide lawsuit against the pharmaceutical company Allergan. The suit was motivated by Allergan’s connections to the opioid epidemic.
The overall settlement that New York State is receiving is worth $200 million. Niagara County joined in the suit and its share is based on population.
“We actually provided proof as to how opioids had a severe impact on our population in Niagara County,” County Attorney Claude Joerg said. “Based on that and our population, that was how we were able to get our percentage.”
The other counties involved were similarly compensated.
Half of the money that the county will receive is unrestricted, meaning it’ll be up to the legislature to decide how it will be spent. The other half is restricted and must be spent addressing the opioid epidemic locally.
“Not only does it help us to recuperate some of the money that the county has spent during the opioid crisis, but also to further all of those programs and projects that our opioid task force and mental health department have been working on as we’ve tried to help the members of our community who deal with this,” legislature chair Rebecca Wydysh said.
The Allergan settlement is one of several that New York State has scored after suing pharmaceutical companies involved with the manufacture and distribution of opioids. Previously settlements were reached with Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceuticals and “the big three” — McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., and AmerisourceBergen Corporation. Niagara County was a party to those suits as well.
Wydysh believes the settlements are helping to hold the pharmaceutical companies accountable in a constructive way that can help to end the opioid crisis.
“That’s a huge piece for us, knowing that these companies are taking responsibility, seeing their part in it, and trying now to give back a little bit in helping to end the crisis that they helped start,” she said.
