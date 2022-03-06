Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Morning rain followed by a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. ENE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.