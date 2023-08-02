LOCKPORT — More than 100 names are expected to be added to Niagara County’s Purple Heart Book during a ceremony Sunday that will also unveil a new Purple Heart Monument.
Purple Heart veteran Rocky Bleier, a four-time Super Bowl winner with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will deliver the keynote address and sign copies of his book “Fighting Back.”
The idea for the monument was proposed by former county legislator Dennis Virtuoso. Considering the county clerk’s office has a registry of Purple Heart recipients, it seemed like being near the courthouse was an ideal place for the monument.
Explained Legislator David Godfrey, “We have signs saying that Niagara is a Purple Heart County when you enter the county, we have special parking at the courthouse, and of course the registry for Purple Heart recipients is right there at the clerk’s office at the courthouse. So we thought it was appropriate that we should have a memorial there.”
During the ceremony, the names will be added to the county’s Purple Heart Book. The Purple Heart is awarded to those wounded or killed as a result of enemy action while serving in the United States military. Currently there are more than 300 names in the county’s Purple Heart Book.
Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski said, “For families of a Purple Heart veteran who may have passed, the Book of Honor ensures future generations will know of your loved one’s contribution to our country and preserving our freedom.”
The county’s annual Purple Heart Ceremony takes place at 1 p.m. Sunday at the county courthouse, 175 Hawley St., with the new monument to be placed on the front lawn.
Seating at the ceremony will be available for honorees. Others attending are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. The Tonawanda American Legion Band will perform, starting around 12:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.