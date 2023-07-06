While diversity in higher education took a hit with the recent Supreme Court ruling, it does not appear that it will have much of an impact for Niagara County’s institutions.
The court ruled 6-3 on June 29 that colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration for college applications. It effectively ended the affirmative action policy meant to provide more higher education opportunities for long-discriminated groups.
Niagara University and Niagara County Community College both have affirmative action policies for enrollment, NCCC as part of the SUNY system.
Niagara University’s affirmative action policy states it maintains this program to promote equal employment opportunities and to ensure nondiscrimination in all educational programs and activities.
The Rev. James J. Maher C.M., Niagara University’s president, said last week that the Supreme Court’s decision was disappointing, dramatically changing how the nation’s public and private colleges determine which students to admit.
“We will study this ruling and ensure that we continue to comply with the court’s decision,” Maher said. “We will also continue to build diverse working and learning environments that benefit all individuals.”
According to Collegefactual.com, a data-driven website to provide rankings for colleges, Niagara University had a student acceptance rate of 92% for 2022. NCCC has an open enrollment policy, so it admits students based on if they graduated high school or if they have a high school equivalency diploma.
NU’s 2023 undergraduate student body of 2,654 students is 65.1% white, 18.4% international, 5.4% Black, 4.8% Hispanic, and the remaining 7% is made up of multi-ethnic, Asian, American Indian or unknown.
For its 465 graduate students, 54.7% are white, 30.3% are international, 4.9% are Black, 4.7% are Hispanic, and the remaining 3.8% is made up of multi-ethnic, Asian, American Indian and unknown.
Among its faculty, 92.5% are white, 3.9% are Black, 3.2% are Asian, and 0.4% are Pacific Islander.
Collegefactural.com data shows of the 4,389 NCCC students in 2023, 77.2% were white, 9.7% were Black, 4.9% were Hispanic, 4.1% were multi-ethnic, and the remaining 4.3% is made up of Asian, international and unknown.
These figures generally reflect the racial makeup of Niagara County, with the latest U.S. Census estimates from last year stating of the 210,880 county residents, 86.7% were white, 7.8% were Black, 3.9% were Hispanic, and 3% were multiracial.
State University of New York Chancellor John B. King and the Board of Trustees put out a statement calling the ruling egregious that will have serious impacts on students and families.
“Despite the existence of race-conscious admissions policies, Black and Latino students, along with other groups, are still underrepresented across institutions of higher education as students, faculty members and administrators,” the statement reads. “(The Supreme Court’s) decision threatens to undermine what progress has been made by throwing up roadblocks and barriers when what’s needed are better paths and bridges.”
