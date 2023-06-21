The Niagara County Youth Bureau is sponsoring the Summer Food Service Program again in 2023 and is pleased to announce the open program site locations.
Free meals will be served Monday thru Friday at the following sites in Niagara County, with the exception of the Tuesday, July 4th holiday.
LOCKPORT
• Altro Park, Dolan Park, Outwater Park — June 26 through Aug. 11. Breakfast 9 to 9:30 a.m. / Lunch noon to 12:30 p.m.
• Lockport Salvation Army — June 26 through Aug. 25. Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
NIAGARA FALLS
• Niagara Falls Public Library — July 3 through Aug. 18. Lunch noon to 1 p.m.
• Packard Court Community Center — July 5 through Aug. 4. Breakfast 9 to 9:30 a.m. / Lunch noon to 12:30 p.m.
• Niagara Falls Salvation Army — June 26 though July 27. Lunch noon to 12:30 p.m., closed Fridays
NORTH TONAWANDA
• Payne Park — July 10 through Aug. 18. Lunch noon to 1 p.m.
Free meals will also be served at the following locations in Erie County:
Kenmore/Tonawanda — Sheridan Parkside Community Center, Lincoln Park. June 26 through Aug. 25. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This program ensures that children who are economically disadvantaged continue to receive nutritious meals during summer vacation. Meals are comparable to the National School Breakfast and National School Lunch Programs throughout the school year. The Summer Food Service Program is a federally funded program that provides free meals to all children at approved SFSP sites. Sites are located within areas that have significant concentrations of low-income children. Meals are provided to children age 18 and under. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.
Want to find the site closest to you? Text “Food” to 304-304 to find out.
