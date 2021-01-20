LOCKPORT — After administering 1,000 doses of COVID-19 at the county-run clinic at South Transit Drive-In last week, Niagara County Health Director Dan Stapleton said Tuesday night that health workers are vaccinating more than 700 people a day this week.
Health staff administered 730 doses of vaccine on Tuesday and planned to administer the same amount of Wednesday and Thursday. Unfortunately, Stapleton told members of the Niagara County Legislature, they won’t be able to keep up the pace.
“When we get done this week, we’ll have about 300 doses left,” he said.
In addition, Stapleton said the county’s Point of Distribution was moving to an undisclosed location indoors from the Transit Drive-In next week. Sub-zero temperatures are posing a challenge to health staff, some of whom have to work without gloves for long stretches of time.
Stapleton said health workers would still be able to vaccination large numbers of residents indoors — if vaccine is available.
The health director said the county ordered 300 doses the first week the vaccine was available and received 3,000 doses. The next week 1,500 doses were ordered but it was canceled. The next week, 3,000 doses were ordered and the county received 300.
Once we get those vaccines, we’ll schedule people,” he told legislators.
In its daily update, the Niagara County Department of Health Wednesday reported three COVID-19 related deaths.
In addition, 146 new COVID cases were reported on Tuesday with 213 remaining cases from last week.
