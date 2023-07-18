Three Niagara County departments will join with state agencies and other service providers to take part in a Veterans Services Fair on Friday in Lockport. Niagara County Employment & Training, along with the Veterans Service Agency and Human Resources department, will be on-site to provide assistance and information to veterans.
“There are many programs and opportunities to help veterans currently in the workforce, and those who are looking to rejoin the workforce,” said Don Jablonski, director of the Niagara County Department of Employment & Training. “Our WorkSource One team will be on hand to talk about these programs and other ways we can help veterans looking for a job, training opportunities, or perhaps a new career.”
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. As of now, nearly 30 agencies and employers are participating.
“We are very happy to be part of an event that seeks to help our veterans on multiple fronts,” said Jeff Glatz, director of Niagara County Veterans Service Agency. “Our team will be there to provide guidance to veterans in navigating the system to get the benefits and services they rightfully earned serving our nation.“
