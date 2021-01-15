Niagara County vaccine site administers nearly 1,000 doses in first week

Nearly 1,000 vaccinations were administered this week at the Niagara County Department of Health's distribution site at the Transit Drive-In.
County health workers are well positioned to double that number in next week, according to Elise Pignatora, director of Public Health Planning and Emergency Preparedness. She added that Transit Drive-In is an ideal location for the county's Point of Dispensing (POD) operations.
“Located in Lockport, the site offers several large parking lots on a main road with ample space to control for bottlenecks. Additionally, the site has an FM transmitter, enabling us to broadcast patient education while participants drive-through the operation,” she added. The drive-through model will allow for a safe socially distanced wait as individuals are processed in the POD.
The county's POD operations are pre-registration only and scheduled on a week-to-week basis. For more information about Niagara County Department of Health COVID-19 POD operations, to include eligibility and pre-registration information, visit: https://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Services/Public-Health-Preparedness/2019-Novel-Coronavirus-COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccination.
“This accomplishment is a product of our detailed planning in concert with the development and maintenance of many partnerships,” Daniel J. Stapleton, public health director, said.
The Niagara County Department of Health has been working closely with Niagara County Office of Emergency Management and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office on COVID-19 response capabilities over the past year. From COVID-19 testing to mass vaccination campaigns, these departments, with support from many others, to include the Niagara County Medical Reserve Corps volunteers, work to protect the health and safety of Niagara County residents, added Stapleton.
New partnerships, such as those developed with the local Transit Drive-In, have aided in making these long developed plans come to fruition.
“The Transit Drive-In Theatre has been very accommodating and supportive of our mass vaccination campaign,” Stapleton said.
Making the theater facilities available was easy, said Rick Cohen, owner of Transit Drive-In.
"The real work will be undertaken by the many dedicated public employees and volunteers working together on behalf of Niagara County residents, who will be coordinating and staffing the vaccination site," he said. "It is my sincere hope that this partnership effort will contribute to our recovery process from this devastating pandemic, from both a public health and economic standpoint,” stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.