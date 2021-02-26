Niagara County will be relocating its COVID-19 vaccination Point of Dispensing (POD) clinic from the Kenan Arena in Lockport to Gratwick Fire Hose Company #6 in North Tonawanda beginning the second week in March.
Appointments are required for Niagara County Department of Health PODS. For appointment information, click here.
Stapleton said the expectation is that the North Tonawanda POD will begin administering vaccines the second week of March, dependent on receiving the necessary vaccine doses from New York state.
“First, I want to thank the Kenan Arena for all of their efforts as they have been a tremendous partner, just as the Transit Drive-in was as well,” said Stapleton. “Now, as we move our POD clinic to North Tonawanda, I very much appreciate the efforts of Gratwick Fire Hose to work with us on the logistics so we can ensure everything runs smoothly here as well.
“… I want to acknowledge the efforts of our health department employees and volunteers who really are the backbone of our efforts. We are prepared to be doing as many as 5,000 vaccinations a week if we could only get the supply,” Stapleton added. “Until that supply increases, I know there will be continued frustrations in getting appointments, but we will do our best to make the process as seamless as possible on our end.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.