Niagara County announced nine more COVID-19 cases on its updated case location map early Wednesday.
The added cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 65.
County officials are scheduled to hold their daily COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. on LCTV.
For more detailed information about confirmed cases and their location within Niagara County, residents may visit the county’s case location map, which can be found online at niagara-county.maps.arcgis.com.
