Niagara County experienced another uptick in positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
The county's updated case location map showed an additional 13 cases, bringing the total number countywide to 143.
Niagara Falls and Wheatfield continue to have the most cases with 37 and 28, respectively.
The remaining confirmed cases by location are as follows:
• City of Lockport - 14;
• Town of Porter - 5;
• Village of Youngstown - 1;
- Town of Somerset - 1;
- Town of Newfane - 4;
- Town of Hartland - 1;
- Town of Royalton - 2;
- Town of Lockport - 14;
- Town of Cambria - 5;
- Town of Pendleton - 6;
- North Tonawanda - 16;
- Town of Niagara - 2;
- Town of Lewiston - 6 and
- Village of Lewiston - 1.
