The Niagara County Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services released a survey in November to determine how aware members of the community are on suicide prevention resources.
“Niagara County is in the process of reinvigorating our suicide prevention coalition,” departments deputy director Myrla C. Gibbons Doxey said at the time. “And as part of that work, we have decided that we are going to do a community survey to examine people's awareness of what the resources are in the community. What are people most likely to utilize if they need help, as well as any recommendations that someone would have for something we don’t have, or something they would like access to for reaching out for help.”
At the moment, the department has received more than 100 completed surveys. The department was looking to end the survey after four weeks, but has decided to keep accepting surveys for the time being. It has also sent separate surveys to stakeholders, and is expecting to have a more comprehensive picture on how to better combat suicide once all of those results come back. With surveys still coming in, deputy director Gibbons Doxey was unable to give specific figures on what the survey has shown so far.
The department is also planning a “Call-to-Action Day,” which would be an invitational meeting for those in the community with an expressed or vested interest in combating suicide.
“That call to action is to gain the interest of people who can step up to say, that they’re invested in this, want to help with this, and move towards zero suicides,” said Gibbons Doxey. The event is currently being planned for some point in February.
While Gibbons Doxey believes that Niagara County has done well to lower suicide rates in the past, the department is committed to bringing rates down to zero.
“I think any resource can always be improved,” she said, “and it’s a matter of ensuring that we’re meeting the current needs of our communities.”
The department's announcement of the survey stated that the CDC reported suicide as the 10th leading cause of death in America, and that national suicide rates have increased by 33% from 1999 to 2019.
The public survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/NCSPCommunitySurvey.
If you or a loved one are experiencing thoughts of suicide, call the Niagara County Crisis Services 24-hour phone line at (716) 285-3515 for help.
