WHEATFIELD — The son of Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti has been acquitted of two counts of driving while intoxicated after a bench trial in Wheatfield Town Court.
Wheatfield Town Justice Angela Stamm-Philipps found Alex Filicetti not guilty on the DWI charges, but did convict him of a traffic infraction of unsafe backing. Filicetti was fined $125.
The bench trial was conducted before Stamm-Philipps on Nov. 18 and the justice announced her verdict Dec. 14.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant Erie County District Attorney Michael Drmacich. Drmacich acted as a special prosecutor after the Niagara County District Attorney's Office rescued itself from the case.
The case was initially filed in Lewiston Town Court, but moved to Wheatfield after both Lewiston town justices recused themselves.
The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred Feb. 28 in a fire hall parking lot in the 800 block of Moyer Road in Lewiston. At the time, Lewiston police characterized it as a "property damage accident."
Officers said when they responded to the accident call, "as part of their investigation, (they) determined that Alex Filicetti may have been drinking." The younger Filicetti, 23, reportedly failed standard field sobriety tests at the scene.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the accident.
