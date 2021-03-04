Niagara County Sheriff's Office earns state reaccreditation

The Criminal Division of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has achieved re-accreditation from the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services, according to Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti.
In January, an independent accreditation assessor conducted a thorough review of the sheriff’s office and determined the agency was in full compliance with all standards set forth by the Accreditation Council. Some of the standards include administrative practices, operational procedures and training requirements.
On Thursday, the New York State Law Enforcement Accreditation Council voted unanimously to approve the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office application for reaccreditation following a recommendation from the council’s reassessment team.
Filicetti said “receiving this reaccreditation stands to affirm that the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is a professional agency, meeting the standards set forth by the New York State Accreditation program.
"I am extremely proud of the men and woman of the sheriff’s office for leading the way in this endeavor,” he said.
The sheriff’s office has been an accredited office since 2001 and this recent re-accreditation is valid through 2025. In addition, the sheriff’s office continues to maintain accreditation standards in the Corrections Division, Communications Division, Civil Division and Forensic Laboratory.
