A small private ceremony was held at the Niagara County Sheriff's Office to swear-in Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti and his administrative team.
The sheriff began his four-year term as the 57th sheriff of Niagara County on Jan. 1.
"It was humbling to receive the strong support of our residents. I look forward to continuing the great record of public safety here at the sheriff's office, and leading the men and women who serve honorably. I will work hard every day to ensure the residents of Niagara County feel safe and protected. Lastly, it was important to me that my administrative team took their oath along with me. I count on these individuals every day to help me get the job done."
Also taking their oath of office were Chief Jail Administrator Daniel N. Greenwald, Chief Deputy Patrick G. Weidel, Undersheriff Michael P. Dunn and Chief Deputy Aaron C. Schultz.
