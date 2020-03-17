Niagara County officials have announced a series of service changes in response to this week's directive from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that mandates a 50 percent local workforce reduction to support federal public safety guidelines amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The changes, which reflect the county's need to trim its workforce with the exception of essential personnel, will have a direct impact on services for seniors, including congregate dining sites, home visits and meal deliveries.
“It is our expectation the closings and changes we are announcing (Tuesday) will be in effect minimally for the next two weeks dependent on further direction from the governor,” said Niagara County Chairperson Rebecca Wydysh, R-Lewiston. “However, we will be constantly reviewing our operations and if we recognize a way to respond to an important need in a way that still complies with the governor’s mandate, we will certainly do so.”
The list of changes as announced by Wydysh are as follows:
• Adjustments in services related to senior dining and meal programs.
In the office of aging, congregate dining sites are closed as of Tuesday. Any current program participant is asked to call 438-3030 for more information. Site directors will contact regular participants of the wellness program to notify them of cancellations. Home visits will be now done over the phone whenever possible. Home delivered meals will continue as usual, with contact between delivery and participants kept to a 6-foot distance. Senior transportation will be kept in place for as long as county officials can keep it going.
• Suspension of all attorney for the elderly services.
Any senior in need of legal assistance is encouraged to contact Gary Billingsley by phone at 434-5783 instead of an in-person visit.
• The county's three Department of Motor Vehicles locations, as well as the Veterans Service Agency, the county Historian's Office, the pistol permit and passport office will all be closed until further notice. For any questions, call 439-7022.
• The Niagara County District Attorney's Victim Impact Panel scheduled for 7 p.m. April 21 has been cancelled.
• The Center for Economic Development is closed and staff will be available via email.
• The Niagara County Board of Elections' upcoming inspector machine/certification classes scheduled for the Wheatfield Community Center and Cornell Cooperative Extension are cancelled until further notice.
• Civil Service exams scheduled for March 28 are postponed. For civil service matters, email civilservice@niagaracounty.com.
• In the employment and training department, the Niagara's WorkSource 1 One Stop Center is closed and the Spring Career Fair is cancelled. Summer Youth Employment applications can be left at the front security desk or submitted online. The work experience youth program will be temporarily suspended.
• All parks remain open, but restrooms and other amenities are not available.
• All Niagara County Public Works project meetings will be conducted via conference call only. Weights and measures will keep all scheduled truck sale inspections appointments.
• Household hazardous waste collection events scheduled for April 18 and May 16 are cancelled until further notice.
• The rabies clinic scheduled for March 21 has been cancelled.
• The nursing division will be closing all clinics immediately.
• Under the new county workforce standards, county Human Resources staff availability will be limited and reduced. Internal and external customers are encouraged to deal with the office with the human resources office and communicate via phone and by email.
• Mental health meetings, involving external and contract agencies, will be offerred via WebEx or teleconference. The quarterly Community Services Board Subcommittee meeting scheduled for March 18 will be postponed. Mental Health & Substance Abuse Clinics and Community-Based Services remain open. However, services delivered may be delivered via telephonic intervention where appropriate.
• Crisis Services will remain open 24/7 to provide support and services to individuals.
• People are now asked to call the social services department before coming to the office. The staff are reaching out to clients that have appointments and conducting those interviews by phone. Model approach to partnerships in parenting classes cancelled until further notice.
• The Treasurer's Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Wednesday through March 27. County retirees should refrain from visiting our office at 111 Main St. to make payments for healthcare contributions and instead use U.S. mail. We also ask that active employees with benefit questions utilize
Lockporty Mayor Michelle Roman declared a state of emergency at 4 p.m. Tuesday and closed down city hall because of the reduction of staff. A resolution looking at purchasing five laptops for employees to work off-site is planned for the Wednesday Common Council meeting, which will be closed to the public.
As a result of Roman's declaration, city officials intend to submit reimbursement requests for COVID-19 related costs.
"We keep track of all our expenses related to this," Roman said on Monday before her declaration.
Roman said the city maintenance crews have done a great job before the emergency declaration, noting they have wiped down every door handle and light switch. The city also received wipes and gloves on Monday to wipe down keyboards and personal areas.
She observed that the reduction only applies to non-necessary personnel, which excludes police, fire, water and sewer employees.
Residents are asked to watch the Wednesday meeting on LCTV or Facebook.
Town Supervisors all wondered how they could reduce their staffing in half, as they already run lean workforces.
Lockport Supervisor Mark Crocker said he is exploring creating a second shift for water and highway employees so he can reduce the staffing to the mandated 50 percent, but noted it's "merely" a proposal and not final.
He said the staffing reduction mandated is tough because "we're already cut to the bare bones." Crocker said remote work is being looked at, but at this moment it can't be done. Town Hall operations are being maintained and the work session meeting for the Town Board is still scheduled.
