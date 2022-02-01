In the continuing effort to make COVID-19 vaccines easily accessible for as many people as possible, Seneca Gaming Corp. and Niagara County will host a vaccination clinic at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino next week.
The clinic will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, inside the Seneca Niagara Event Center. It is open to all eligible individuals.
Niagara County personnel will be administering first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for eligible individuals age 5 and older; booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for eligible individuals age 12 and older; first dose and booster shots of the singe-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for eligible individuals 18 and older; and booster doses only of the Moderna vaccine for eligible individuals age 18 and older.
Pre-registration is encouraged and can be completed online at the Niagara County Department of Health website: www.niagaracounty.com/health. Walk-in appointments will also be available.
“As we slowly get past the most recent surge in COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant and people are looking forward to life getting closer to normal, now is the time to get vaccinated, get your family vaccinated and get a booster if you have been putting it off," said Daniel J. Stapleton, director of the Niagara County Department of Health. “My team is committed to doing all we can to make vaccines easily available and that is why we are happy to partner with the Seneca Gaming Corporation to host this upcoming clinic. As we continually remind people, a vaccine reduces the chance you will get COVID-19, but perhaps more importantly, it lessens the chances you will end up with serious symptoms and potentially hospitalized should you contract it."
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino previously hosted two vaccination clinics in partnership with Niagara County in December, during which nearly 800 people were vaccinated. Seneca Gaming Corp. has also worked closely with its neighbors in Cattaraugus County to host multiple vaccination clinics inside the Seneca Allegany Events Center at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino since March 2021.
“We’re proud to work with our neighbors to make sure our local residents, friends, team members and guests have safe, convenient access to the COVID vaccine, so that we can all push through this challenge as one community,” said Seneca Gaming Corporation President & CEO Kevin Nephew.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.