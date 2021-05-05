The Niagara County Department of Health is pivoting from its mass vaccination site at the Transit Drive-in in Lockport to hold much smaller points-of-dispension (PODs) for COVID-19 vaccines in different parts of the county.
PODs will be set up and opened to the public between 9 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. Upcoming dates:
• Today at Gratwick Fire Hose #6
• May 11 at Royalton-Hartland High School
• May 18 at the Barker Jr./Sr. High School gym
• May 25 at Wilson High School as well as the Lew-Port Community Resource Center
• May 27 at Newfane Middle School
Appointments can be made through the Niagara County website and at the Niagara County Department of Health Facebook page. At each POD, 200 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine will be dispersed, except for the Gratwick Fire Hose #6 site which will be serving 150 Johnson & Johnson vaccines and no Pfizer.
At this time, demand for vaccines has fallen, Niagara County Health Director Daniel Stapleton said.
“It’s been a flip. As recently as two to three weeks ago we didn’t have enough vaccine for everyone that wanted it,” he said. “Now we have more vaccine than there are people who want it. That’s the reason we’re going to these other areas, going into the communities, and giving those people in those rural, underserved areas access to the vaccine.”
Stapleton said that no vaccine is going to waste – nothing is in danger of expiring – but he would like to get as much vaccine dispersed as soon as possible.
Stapleton also said that right now – with 45% of Niagara County residents at least partially immunized – the push is on to encourage young people to get vaccinated.
“The new cases we’re getting, the majority of them are younger, 20- and 30-somethings,” Stapleton said. “We’re trying to convince the younger people that this is something that’s important for their health. It will allow them to get back to doing the things they love to to do and if they don’t get vaccinated, it will keep them from doing that and being with the people that they love.”
Stapleton also noted that the Pfizer vaccine is available for teenagers as young as 16, and he is waiting to see how quickly the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) moves to make it available for 12- to 15-year-olds.
The county vaccination site at Transit Drive-In is currently only servicing second doses of Moderna one day a week. Stapleton said that on Wednesday about 1,600 shots were administered at the site, and next week 1,300 would be given. On the last week, April 19, of the county’s vaccination site – which has the capability of serving 4,000 a day – 300 second-doses of Moderna will be given.
