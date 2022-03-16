The Niagara County Department of Public Works is now accepting applications for seasonal help for the 2022 season.
Positions are currently open at the five county parks, the Niagara County Golf Course, and the highway department. Seasonal employees earn $14.20 per hour.
“These are particularly good jobs for students looking for summer employment,” Niagara County Department of Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal said. “We have a wide array of opportunities available and many young women and men who work seasonally for us end up coming back for several summers in a row while they are in school because they like working outdoors.”
Applicants must be 18 years old to work seasonally, except the golf course which can hire 17 year-old employees. You must also have a valid New York State driver’s license.
Interested applicants should go to https://www.niagaracounty.com/Parks to download an application and apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.