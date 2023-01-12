Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski has announced that Niagara County will once again honor Purple Heart veterans by adding their name to the county’s Book of Honor at a ceremony to be held on Sunday, Aug. 6.
The county is asking any Purple Heart veterans or their family members who have not yet come forward to please do so by May 1 in order to be part of this year’s ceremony. There are currently more than 300 Niagara County residents listed in the Book of Honor.
“Niagara County is proud of our distinction as an official Purple Heart County as we are committed to the preserving the legacy of brave military personnel who were wounded fighting for our country,” said Jastrzemski. “For families of a Purple Heart veteran who may have passed, the Book of Honor ensures future generations will know of your loved one’s contribution to our country and preserving our freedom,”
Jastrzemski said more details on this year’s event in August will be available closer to the event date.
“We are hard at work in the design and preconstruction phase of the county’s new Purple Heart Monument which will be located at the Niagara County Courthouse,” he said. “It’s our hope that project will be completed this summer and will be able to dedicate the monument as part of our Purple Heart ceremony.”
To be included in the Book of Honor and to take part in this year’s event, Purple Heart Veterans or their families must complete a short application that can be obtained at www.niagaracounty.com/Departments/County-Clerk. Those with questions can call the Clerk’s Office at 439-7062 or the Veteran’s Service Agency at 438-4090.
