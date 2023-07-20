A supreme court judge in Manhattan has agreed to a request from Niagara County for a venue closer to home to argue the merits of a lawsuit filed by New York City in response to emergency declarations issued by counties that sought to keep migrants from the Big Apple being housed in their communities.
Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank this week agreed with Niagara County’s motion to move the court case out of New York City and into Niagara County Court. A similar decision was issued in favor of a similar change of venue request made by Onondaga County. Both counties were among a group of dozens that were sued by New York City in June after the counties issued emergency declarations suggesting they were unable for financial reasons to provide asylum seekers with housing or other services.
In a ruling issued on Wednesday, Judge Frank determined that the material events that prompted the lawsuit were not the influx of migrants in New York City but rather the issuance of enforcement of the emergency orders issued by Niagara and other counties.
“The court finds that the city has failed to establish any compelling circumstances as to warrant that venue remain in New York county in violation of the applicable statutes that mandate the judicial proceeding or action against a county to be in ‘said county’ or in the jurisdictional district where the respondents made the determination complained of,” Frank concluded in his ruling.
The decision was hailed as a victory by Republicans in the county who supported the issuance of a May 19 emergency order to prevent migrants from being moved to the county because it lacked the necessary resources to house, feed and care for them.
“Niagara County has maintained New York City’s plan to house migrants in hotels in our community would drain limited resources, place a burden on property taxpayers and have an overall negative economic impact on our community,” said Niagara County Majority Leader Randy Bradt, R-North Tonawanda. “These consequences, of course, are of no interest to New York City, which seeks to shift its migrant problem, one that it had a significant hand in creating, to other communities.”
As of Thursday, no migrants from New York City have been transported to Niagara County, although 400 are now receiving housing and other assistance in Erie County.
County Republicans have argued that their efforts to stop migrants from being brought to the county are proactive in nature and pursued in an effort to be prepared in the event decisions are made to begin transporting migrants to Niagara County.
Brandt said the decisions rendered by Judge Frank will force officials in New York City to “confront the merits” of the county’s position and the “adverse potential impacts of their policy in a courtroom in Niagara County.”
“As we have said right from the beginning, we are not without compassion for migrants, many who have traveled tremendous distances and faced great hardship, but this issue cannot fall on local communities like ours who lack the resources to address it,” Brandt said.
State of emergency declarations previously issued by Rockland and Orange counties were greeted with a federal lawsuit filed by the New York Civil Liberties Union, which argued that barring hotels and motels from housing immigrants violates the due process and equal protection clauses of the U.S. Constitution.
Civil rights advocates insist such orders violate migrants’ rights.
“Orange and Rockland County’s Emergency Orders egregiously violate migrants’ rights,” said Amy Belsher, director of immigrants’ rights litigation at the New York Civil Liberties Union. “Migrants have every right to travel and reside anywhere in New York, free of xenophobic harassment and discrimination.”
