Niagara County school districts are slated to receive $63,527,000 in funding provided through the American Rescue Plan recently approved by Congress and signed into law by the president, according to Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26).
The American Rescue Plan includes $130 billion to help K-12 schools across the nation reopen safely, it's also delivering more than $327.4 million for schools in Erie County.
More than half of the funds directed to Niagara County schools are going to the Niagara Falls School District, which is set to receive more than $32 million.
“The pandemic has forced a monumental disruption of our education system, impacting students socially, emotionally and academically," Higgins said. "School districts worked diligently to adapt with hybrid or virtual learning but there is no substitute for the caring classroom environment that our schools and teachers provide. This federal funding comes just in time. Our children are struggling. American Rescue Plan funding is essential to help our schools bridge the gap.”
Here's what each district is set to receive in Niagara County:
• Barker Central School District — $1,217,000
• Lewiston-Porter Central School District — $1,904,000
• Lockport City School District — $11,686,000
• Newfane Central School District — $2,029,000
• Niagara Falls City School District — $32,265,000
• Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District — $4,226,000
• North Tonawanda City School District — $5,668,000
• Royalton-Hartland Central School District — $1,523,000
• Starpoint Central School District — $1,495,000
• Wilson Central School District — $1,514,000
