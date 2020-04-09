Niagara County reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
"We regretfully had three more county residents pass away from COVID-19 since our report yesterday morning,” said Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton. “All of Niagara County sends our condolences to these families.”
The deceased included: a 69-year-old male with underlying health conditions; a 90-year-old female with underlying health conditions and an 82-year-old female without underlying health conditions.
The county reported its first death related to the virus on Tuesday. It involved a 58-year-old male with no underlying health conditions.
In addition to the three deaths, county officials reported an additional 11 positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of countywide cases to 166.
County officials said 100 positive individuals were in isolation (81 at home and 19 in local hospitals), 62 have recovered and 156 people are in quarantine. Another 158 individuals have completed quarantines, according to county officials.
According to county officials, Niagara Falls and Wheatfield continue to have the highest number of cases with 43 and 31, respectively.
The county reported its first death from COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The remaining confirmed cases by location as of Wednesday are as follows:
• City of Lockport - 16;
• Town of Porter - 5;
• Village of Youngstown - 1;
- Town of Somerset - 1;
- Town of Newfane - 5;
- Town of Hartland - 3;
- Town of Royalton - 2;
- Town of Lockport - 17;
- Town of Cambria - 5;
- Town of Pendleton - 6;
- North Tonawanda - 18;
- Town of Niagara - 3;
- Town of Lewiston - 9 and
- Village of Lewiston - 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.