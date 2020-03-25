There are two new positive COVID-19 cases in Niagara County, bringing the total as of Wednesday to 14.
During her daily update on Wednesday, Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca Wydysh, R-Lewiston, said the two new cases involve a 62-year-old female in Pendleton and a 59-year-old female in North Tonawanda.
The two new cases were not on the county's radar as they were given tests from their physicians, Wydysh said. The county does not find out about cases of that nature until a result is sent back from the state testing lab, she said.
There are now a total 67 county residents in quarantine, 13 in isolation and two more test results pending.
Wydysh said one individual who had COVID-19 has recovered and is not sick anymore.
She continued to express frustration with the lack of testing supplies available to the county and other counties in New York state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.