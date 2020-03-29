The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has increased by 10, Niagara County officials reported on Sunday.
In a statement, Niagara County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton said the county now has a total of 38 positive cases, continuing an upward trend.
Stapleton did not provide more detailed information about the new cases. He encouraged residents to visit the county’s case location map, which can be found online at niagara-county.maps.arcgis.com.
“Our public health nurses have been working with these individuals all weekend. The heat map that shows test results by municipality with be updated with these new cases on Monday," he said.
