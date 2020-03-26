In the daily briefing on Thursday, Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton said Niagara County has received test results for five new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 19.
The cases involve:
• a hospitalized 73-year-old male from Newfane;
• a 66-year-old hospitalized male from the City of Lockport;
• a 50-year-old hospitalized male from the Town of Lockport;
• a 37-year-old female isolating at her home in Wheatfield and
• a 42-year-old female in North Tonawanda, who has been in isolation at her home and has recovered from the disease. County officials said test results for that individual were confirmed but she has since recovered.
As of Thursday afternoon, 46 Niagara County residents remain under quarantined, 53 have completed quarantines and 16 are in isolation. A total of three individuals have recovered, officials said.
