Three more Niagara County residents lost their lives to COVID-19 over the weekend.
The Niagara County Department of Health said the deaths occurred during a reporting period that covered Thursday through Sunday.
The health department provided no additional information about the deceased individuals during its COVID-19 update, which was posted to the department's website on Monday.
With the three deaths, the county has now had a total of 133 deaths related to the virus since the pandemic began.
In addition, the health department said there were another 299 new positive cases in the county between Thursday and Sunday, bringing the total to date countywide to 7,801. As of Monday, the county reported 1,534 active cases, including 1,507 individuals who were isolating at home and 27 who were hospitalized with COVID-19. To date, 6,134 county residents have recovered from the virus and 217,189 tests have been administered countywide.
Across Western New York, the latest numbers from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office showed an increase in the region's seven-day average percentage of positive tests from 6.15% on Saturday to 6.43% on Sunday.
