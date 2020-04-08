Niagara County reported another 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The addition of the new cases brings the county's total to 155.
According to county officials, Niagara Falls and Wheatfield continue to have the highest number of cases with 41 and 29, respectively.
The county reported its first death from COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The remaining confirmed cases by location as of Wednesday are as follows:
• City of Lockport - 15;
• Town of Porter - 5;
• Village of Youngstown - 1;
- Town of Somerset - 1;
- Town of Newfane - 4;
- Town of Hartland - 2;
- Town of Royalton - 2;
- Town of Lockport - 15;
- Town of Cambria - 5;
- Town of Pendleton - 6;
- North Tonawanda - 17;
- Town of Niagara - 3;
- Town of Lewiston - 8 and
- Village of Lewiston - 1.
As of Wednesday morning, there are 103 positive county residents in isolation, with 86 isolating at home and 17 in area hospitals.
