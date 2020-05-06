Niagara County records four more virus deaths

Niagara County officials reported four additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total amount in the county to 38 to date.
The latest deaths involved a 94-year-old woman, a 91-year-old woman, a 62-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man, all of whom had underlying health conditions.
Wednesday also saw an additional 49 confirmed cases, bringing the total to date in Niagara County to 619. As of Wednesday, there are 285 active cases, 296 people have recovered and 3,752 people have been tested.
During a daily briefing on Wednesday, Niagara County officials discussed plans to reopen the county and the region.
Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, R-Lewiston, suggested criticism from Democrats in the legislature about the makeup of three working groups formed by the Republican-led majority was unfounded. An initial announcement indicated that the three groups would be led by Republican lawmakers and the announcement did not designate any Democrats or any representatives from the City of Niagara Falls.
The county's Economic Development Commissioner Michael Casale said the notion that Democrats were excluded from the process "couldn't be further from the truth."
"When the legislature put these groups together, they did it with thinking a broad brush not just in a vacuum type of a thing," Casale said.
Casale said the ReStart Niagara group is being led by Rich Andres, R-North Tonawanda, with Wydysh and Legislator Christopher Robins, D-Niagara Falls, contributing as members. He added that the group is also composed of department heads, like County Manager Richard Updegrove, a Republican, Health Director Daniel Stapleton and the various economic development leaders in the county.
It also has business organization leaders and private industry leaders, such as Bob Confer, owner of Confer Plastics in North Tonawanda, and David Stapleton, of David Homes.
The group has already conducted two meetings virtually.
Casale said Confer and Stapleton are working on restart plans for their companies, which will be posted on the county's economic development website to help assist local businesses.
Much of Niagara County's reopening is dependent on Erie County, the largest and most affected county for COVID-19 in the area. Casale noted that he is keeping the Empire State Development Corp. and Lt. Gov Kathy Hochul, the leader of a state committee overseeing WNY reopening, of the differences between Niagara and Erie counties.
Right now, Western New York is only meeting three of the seven metrics Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has set for reopening, with public officials believing this means opening will not start until the end of the month. According to the Buffalo News, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has said June 1 is a possible date to start some reopening the region.
