Niagara County is set to receive $3,300,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program.
In announcing the award, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and U.S. Congressman Brian Higgins explained that the funding will help property owners with the burden of abating lead hazards in housing units built before 1940. Niagara County, they said, has a particularly disproportionate deterioration in its least-served communities where the majority of residents are minorities.
“Lead poisoning is an irreversible, preventable tragedy that robs many families and children of their future,” Schumer said. “This major federal funding is the shot in the arm that Niagara County needs to boost lead paint removal and prevention and protect the health and safety of families across WNY.”
Added Higgins, “Lead paint poisoning is an avoidable condition with lasting consequences and older communities like Western New York are disproportionately impacted. Addressing lead paint exposure repairs an environmental injustice that contributes to economic and health disparities in our community. This is a federal investment in Niagara County’s children and their future.
Schumer, Gillibrand and Higgins said specifically, the funding will target areas within the county that have 64.2% of the housing units built before 1940 and 10.04% of the population under 6 years of age. The Representatives said that 93.75% of these census tracts are in newly designated disadvantaged communities. This critical federal funding will also help the Niagara County Department of Health train a large number of contractors and workers to supply the target areas with trained workers to address these lead hazards.
“The Niagara County Department of Health has several programs in place to address lead poisoning and the significant threat it poses to residents, particularly children,” said Daniel J. Stapleton, director of the Niagara County Department of Health. “This federal grant is imperative to funding these efforts and we very much appreciate the efforts of Senator Schumer in helping us secure it.”
According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), lead is much more harmful to children than adults because it can affect children’s developing nerves and brains. Lead-based paint, still encasing the walls of many homes, often erodes and settles on children’s toys on the floor, eventually falling into the hands and mouths of children. For children under the age of 6, lead exposure can result in developmental delays, learning difficulties, and behavioral issues, which may lead to lifelong health and financial consequences.
