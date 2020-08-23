With schools reopening in the next few weeks, many people are scrambling to ensue their child has the proper supplies. Niagara County Pride will be working to help those parents. On Sunday, they will be gathering backpacks and school supplies for students. Their ultimate goal is get 50 backpacks loaded with supplies to give away to local students.
Ronald Piaseczny, Niagara County Pride’s group leader, said every year, the group usually hosts a food drive to support Gay and Lesbian Youth Services (GLYS) or other organizations in the area. In the winter, they also do a winter coat drive but this year, with schools operating in an entirely different way, Piaseczny knew there was a large need for school supplies. It seemed like a solid progression for the community projects and works, Piaseczny said, since there have been a great many families in the area impacted by COVID-19.
“Realizing there are more families, right now, that may not be working. There may be parents or guardians who are struggling financially which is putting an additional burden on some individuals. It may be more difficult for families to purchase backpacks and school supplies, which can be expensive," he said. "We wanted to find a way to recognize that this is a need right now, it may be more so than ever, that need might be there. And, since we’ve been doing a bunch of different drives and donations, it wasn’t a big deal to shift our focus and go from, instead of a food drive, let’s go to what the current community needs are.”
Essentially, Piaseczny wants to make sure that going back to school is as normal as can be, given the extenuating circumstances for students. Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at Canal Street in Lockport, next to Lake Effect Ice Cream. Look for the Rainbow Pride flag and the group's banner at the donation drop-off table.
Throughout the past few months, Niagara County Pride went through what Piaseczny called a culture school when they had to transition their meetings online as well as some additional pandemic-related impacts.
“The biggest impact to Niagara County Pride, as a result of COVID-19, has been to our two large events. We’ve had to cancel our summer picnic that we usually do annually in July. That’s one of our large events, and this year we were hoping to build on the momentum from last year’s one day pride event where we had a 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and we had an anniversary celebrating same-sex weddings around the country. Last year, we had, in Niagara Fall State Park, a mass wedding ceremony, we had a street party right in front of Hard Rock Cafe. This year we were going to expand it to be a three-day Pride Festival in Niagara Falls.”
Since starting the meetings, though, he has found more people are able to attend, which Piaseczny said will lead to the development of a hybrid model once people are able to hold in-person meetings again.
