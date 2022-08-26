LEWISTON — The Niagara County Peach Festival will return to Academy Park, promising anything you can think of when it comes to a small community festival.
The Lewiston Kiwanis Club, which puts the festival on, announced how they expect this year’s festival to go Friday afternoon, with the Lewiston Village Board, Lewiston Town Board, Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, and others in attendance.
Festival chairman Dean Beltran said that they expect 40,000 attendees over the festivals four days, Sept. 8 through 11, rain or shine. More than 14,000 pounds of fresh peaches are expected to be served, along with shortcake from DiCamillo Bakery.
“This is our major fundraiser,” he said. “After last year, our 63rd festival, that total has come to $1.5 million we’ve put back into the community through the years.”
Along with 27 vendors serving American and ethnic cuisine, and other opportunities for peaches, Amusements of America will again provide amusement rides for the festival. The Peach Queen Competition this year will feature 14 girls from Niagara County will compete for the title and a $4,000 scholarship. Other Festival staples include the Peach Taste Off of home-made peach deserts, the Peach Festival Parade along Center Street, the peach blossom and peach fuzz contests.
This year, the 5K run that normally takes place on Saturday morning during the festival will instead happen at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1. The run will go through Kiwanis park, run along the bike trail along the Niagara Scenic Parkway before ending at Kiwanis Park again.
As part of the announcements, the Kiwanis of Lewiston presented Anthony DiMino, the owner of DiMino Tops Lewiston, with the Buster Lombardi Memorial Community Service Award, which is given to someone for their dedication to the community and civic-minded actions.
DiMino allows the Salvation Army to set up in front of the Lewiston Tops without hesitation, and when they are done for the season, DiMino asks them how much more they need. He also funds a scholarship program for graduating seniors, was a regular donor to the Chamber of Commerce’s food table during the COVID pandemic, and help fund the relocation of Academy Park’s bandshell, now named after his father.
“I was taught it was our civic duty to take care of our community that we take money from,” DiMini said when accepting his award.
The festival schedule of events is as follows:
Sept. 8:
• Peach Taste-Off: 5-30-7 p.m.
• Peach Queen Contestants: 7:30-10 p.m.
Sept. 9:
• Opening Ceremonies: 5-5:15 p.m.
• Cheerleading Competition: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Thurman Brothers: 8:30-11 p.m.
Sept. 10:
• Parade along Center Street: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Peach Blossom Contest: 2:30-3:30 p.m.
• Peach Fuzz Contest: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
• Peach Queen Fashion Show: 6-7:30 p.m.
• Tribute to Elvis with Terry Buchwald: 8-11 p.m.
Sept. 11:
• Dance Showcase: 12-2 p.m.
• Everyday People: 3-6 p.m.
• Peach Queen Finals: 7-10 p.m.
Proceeds from the festival goes toward donations the Kiwanis Club makes throughout the Lewiston community, with some organizations they donate to including Niagara Hospice, Lower Niagara Community Survivors, the Heart and Soul food pantry, and Lewiston Jazz and Art festivals.
Advance tickets for the festival are on sale at 40 locations through the Greater Lewiston area, Niagara Falls, the Town of Niagara, Youngstown, Ransomville, Grand Island, and Kenmore. Pre-sale tickets cost $20, 50% less than tickets purchased at the festival.
