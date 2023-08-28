LEWISTON — With fall just around the corner, that means another Niagara County Peach Festival taking place at Lewiston’s Academy Park.
The event serves as the Lewiston Kiwanis Club’s biggest fundraiser, having raised over $1.6 million for area organizations since the first festival was held in 1958.
“I can’t say how proud I am to be a Lewiston Kiwanian,” said Kiwanis Club President John Ceretto, with the group donating to more than 20 different organizations and events over the year.
This year’s chairman Gerry Gismondi predicts around 40,000 people will attend the festival, weather permitting.
It plans to serve more than 14,000 pounds of peaches with shortcake from DiCamillo Bakery. 27 other food vendors will be present serving American and ethnic cuisine.
Free parking will be available at the Artpark upper lot on Thursday, Friday and Sunday with Greyline Tours shuttle buses providing transportation to Academy Park.
Due to a Grace Potter concert on Sept. 9, no shuttles will run that day.
Twelve Niagara County girls will compete for the Peach Queen title and a $4,000 scholarship from the Kiwanis Club. Prizes for the Peach Taste-Off competition include a $100 Wegman’s gift card.
This will also be the first festival in a long time without the involvement of Jerald Wolfgang, who died this past January.
Club member Marty Pauly said he was responsible for running many festival events, like the parade, taste-off, and cheerleading competition.
“He was one of the main if not the main driving force behind the Peach Fest every year,” Pauly said.
A week beforehand, the Peach Festival 5K run will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, starting and ending at Kiwanis Park and going along the bike trail next to the Niagara Scenic Parkway.
Schedule of events
Sept. 7
• Peach taste-off 5-6 p.m.
• Peach Queen Contestants 6-7 p.m.
• Nerds Gone Wild 8-10 p.m.
Sept. 8
• Opening Ceremonies 5-5:15 p.m.
• Cheerleading Competition 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Thurman Brothers 8:30-11:00 p.m.
Sept. 9
• Parade 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Peach Blossom Contest 2:30-3:30 p.m.
• Peach Fuzz Contest 4:30-5:30 p.m.
• Peach Queen Fashion Show 6-7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10
• Dance Showcase 12-2 p.m.
• Everyday People 3-6 p.m.
• Peach Queen Finals 7-10 p.m.
