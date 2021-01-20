Officials at the Niagara County Department of Health on Tuesday reported the deaths of 15 Niagara County residents due to the COVID-19 virus.
In addition, there were 395 new positive cases (partial tabulation beginning Friday morning.)
There have been a total of 11,771 positives to date (isolations + recoveries + deaths) in the county.
There are currently 2,127 active cases (2099 isolating at home, 28 in hospital)
In addition, there have been a reported:
• 9,439 recovery cases
• 205 deaths
There have also been 255,833 COVID-19 tests of Niagara County residents.
The Niagara County heat map that breaks the positive cases down by municipality since the beginning of the pandemic can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/ybgzmusw.
Data on nursing home fatalities is tracked by New York State. That information can be found here: https://www.health.ny.gov/statistics/diseases/covid-19/fatalities_nursing_home_acf.pdf
Information and resources relative to 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) can be found at: www.niagaracounty.com/health/Services/Public-Health-Preparedness/2019-Novel-Coronavirus-COVID-19.
Officials noted that Tuesday’s numbers were a partial accounting for positive cases since Friday morning. There are still a significant number to be tabulated.
