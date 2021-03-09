Niagara County officials now say large vaccine shipment isn’t coming
It appears the large amount of vaccine doses announced by Niagara County officials last week may not be coming after all.
Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh and Director of Public Health Daniel J. Stapleton said Tuesday morning that it does not appear Niagara County will be getting the amount of vaccine doses it expected from New York state.
The county ordered 6,500 doses of vaccine, including 5,000 of Johnson and Johnson. The county is still expecting a small supply of Moderna.
“We are disappointed and are working with the state to find out why we didn’t get the requested allotment and more importantly, how we can get more vaccine flowing into Niagara County,” Wydysh said. “Yes, we are frustrated, but we do not want to lose focus on our goal of getting shots in arms as quickly as possible.”
Stapleton said the Niagara County Health Department had adjusted its operation in anticipation of the large vaccine delivery, lining up staff and volunteers who were prepared to administer 2,500 shots a day.
“This is why I have been adamant about not scheduling appointments until we have the vaccine in hand,” he said. “As of today, we do not have the vaccine doses that we thought we were getting.”
Added Stapleton, “I recognize the tremendous effort this undertaking is, and that is why I continue to believe county Health Departments need to be more front and center in this effort. We are trained for mass vaccinations, we submitted plans to New York State on how it would be done and we are best in tune with the needs of our respective communities. We can then coordinate with our partners across the community much more efficiently to distribute vaccine.”
Last week, county officials announced they were expecting to receive 6,500 first doses of COVID-19 vaccination, by far the most the county has ever received for a single week. The county was expecting 5,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines and 1,500 Moderna.
A release on the shipment noted the doses would nearly double the total amount of vaccine doses Niagara County has received to date.
“As with everything regarding COVID-19, the situation can change in a minute and that happened last night when I was notified by New York state that we would be getting this huge shipment of vaccine …” Stapleton said this past Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.