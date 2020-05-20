With Niagara County in Phase 1 of NY Forward and some businesses beginning to reopen, the Niagara County Department of Emergency Services will be hosting a two-day drive-through mask pick-up station for those businesses needing face coverings for their employees.
The cloth masks will be available for pick up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Niagara County Department of Emergency Services Public Safety Training Facility located at 5574 Niagara St. Ext. in Lockport.
Interested business owners should complete a cloth mask request form on the Niagara County Emergency Services webpage at www.niagaracounty.com/Fire/. Submit completed forms to NCEM@niagaracounty.com. Supplies are limited.
The masks were acquired through the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.
Businesses included in phase 1 include construction, manufacturing, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, retail (limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off) and wholesale trade.
Leg. Will Collins said part of making sure phase I is successful means making sure businesses take proper precautions to protect their employees and clients
“Niagara County wants to do all we can to help facilitate this which is why we are providing face coverings at no charge,” he said.
Businesses slated to open in future phases are welcome to request masks as well.
“As a contractor, I have been working on my COVID-19 safety plan and the steps I need to take to reopen, said Collins, who owns a construction business. “No matter the phase of reopening your business falls into, it’s never too soon to begin planning and that includes making sure you have the necessary supplies like masks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.