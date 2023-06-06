The Niagara County personnel office is implementing decentralized continuous recruitment exams for five different job titles. Continuous recruiting should make it easier for residents to apply for certain jobs, county officials said Thursday.
The affected positions are Account Clerical I, Custodian, Clerical I, Clerical II and Public Health Technician.
According to Mal Needler, county personnel officer, continuous recruitment means applications are accepted year-round and civil service tests are administered more frequently.
“The Clerical I and Clerical II attract a decent number of candidates, so that exam will now be given twice a year, rather than just once,” Needler said. “For the other three positions, which attract far fewer candidates, exams will be given on walk-in basis once a person completes their application. As soon as the exams are scored, candidates will be immediately added to the existing hiring list.”
The change is another way for the county to address a growing labor shortage, according to Needler.
All county job postings and exam announcements can be found at https://niagara-portal.mycivilservice.com/exams.
