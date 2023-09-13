Niagara County is looking to commence legal action against Nextera Energy for refusing to pay a road repair bill following work the company did in Royalton.
The Niagara County Legislature’s Infrastructure Committee approved an authorization at its meeting Monday which heads to the full legislature for approval on Tuesday.
Nextera was responsible for installing the Empire State Line, an electrical transmission line that improved connections from the Robert Moses Niagara Hydroelectric Power Plant and Canadian imported power to the New York state electric grid. The 20-mile, 345 kilovolt line starts in the Town of Royalton and travels through the Erie County towns of Newstead, Alden, Lancaster and Elma. Construction started in March 2021 and the line started service on June 1, 2022.
County Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal said that Nextera’s staging area was along Block Church Road in Royalton, a road that was repaved before construction began. He said Nextera was initially told not to use the site but the county relented, as long as the company paid for any repairs to the road.
“We said, ‘As long as you pay the cost of damages, you can continue,’ ” Meal explained during the meeting.
Nextera did not like the cost the county gave them to fix the road and offered less money as a settlement.
“In lack of an agreement, we want to pursue getting full compensation on that road,” Meal said.
The amount the county is seeking is not known at this time.
Nextera representatives did not wish to comment for this story.
