LOCKPORT — The Niagara County Legislature voted to extend its current agreement with Destination Niagara USA as the official destination marketing organization for the county.
The agreement will be extended for three years, through May 31, 2026. It had been in place since February 2003 and was set to expire this year on May 31. As the county’s destination management organization, the county is required to enter into a contract with Destination Niagara.
It allows Niagara County to collect a 5% bed tax on all hotel rooms outside of Niagara Falls and Lockport, which have their own bed taxes. Of that amount, 95% of the first 4% collected goes toward funding Destination Niagara USA and the remaining 1% goes toward operating the Discover Niagara Shuttle service. The remaining 5% of the total bed tax amount is kept by the county to cover administrative expenses.
“The Niagara County Legislature believes Destination Niagara USA has been instrumental in bringing tourist dollars and capital investment to our community, and been very successful in reinvigorating our tourist sector following the pandemic,” said Niagara County Manager Rick Updegrove, who also sits on Destination Niagara USA’s Board of Directors.
According to Destination Niagara CEO John Percy, tourism spending in Niagara County reached $831 million in 2021, an increase of 9% over pre-pandemic levels. That same year, more than $52 million in local taxes were generated by tourism and 21% of the county’s workforce is employed in that industry, according to an economic impact study done by Tourism Economics.
