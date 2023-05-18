Niagara County on Thursday joined several other upstate counties in issuing a state of emergency barring local hotel and motel owners from accepting asylum seekers from New York City.
In a press release issued by county public information officer Kevin Schuler, several county officials, including legislature Majority Leader Randy Bradt, R-North Tonawanda, and Niagara County Social Services Commissioner Meghan Lutz, suggested Niagara County lacks the resources and accommodations to accept immigrants from New York City.
“We are not without compassion, but we simply lack the resources to do it,” Bradt said.
Lutz said the county is “having a difficult time” finding housing for the local homeless populations and shelters and other residential settings are nearly at capacity as it is.
“I simply cannot fathom how we could possibly address a large influx of individuals in need of shelter when we know for a fact that our partner agencies lack capacity to address our current homeless population,” she said. “We cannot take on this burden.”
Niagara County officials indicated that they have been “warned” that officials from the state and New York City are currently exploring housing options for migrants in upstate shelters and hotels, including those in Niagara County.
In response to questions about the nature and origin of the warning, Niagara County Manager Richard Updegrove said, in conservations with other county leaders, local officials were made aware of outreach by the state across upstate communities.
He noted that Rockland and Orange counties previously issued state of emergency declarations, which followed statements made by New York City Mayor Eric Adams who earlier this month said that his administration wanted to house 340 adult male immigrants in those communities.
“Our action is a proactive step because there are counties, like Rockland and Orange, that were caught unprepared,” Updegrove said. “There has been conversation about Orleans, Oswego and Cattaraugus as well. At this point, probably a dozen or more counties have taken similar action to ours with more by the minute. There is a lack of transparency from the state that is causing great consternation with county leaders.”
Updegrove also said that a call organized by the New York State Association of Counties last week with New York state leaders included a request from the state for counties to submit potential sheltering opportunities.
Updegrove acknowledged that, to the best of the county’s knowledge, there is no formal process for deciding where immigrants in New York City go.
“The background conversations have only increased since then, which is why we needed to make a policy decision in advance,” he said. “One of the lessons we took away from Covid is that the state will make a decision at a moment’s notice and leave counties scrambling to catch up. It would be irresponsible on our end to not have thought about this issue until there are buses on the Thruway headed in our direction.”
Niagara County’s Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz said that the state of emergency declaration prevents any hotelier from entering into a contractual agreement with any government outside of Niagara County, such as New York City, to house or transport migrants or asylums seekers without the approval of the Niagara County Legislature. The county can rescind the declaration at any time or renew it every 30 days.
Sheriff Michael Filicetti said there are both civil and criminal penalties for violating the emergency order, including a $2,000 per immigrant per day fine for any hotel owner who enters into a contract with New York City or New York state.
“We are not interested in turning hotel owners into criminals, but the emergency order is clear and we will enforce it,” said Filicetti.
The state of emergency declarations issued by Rockland and Orange counties were greeted with a federal lawsuit filed by the New York Civil Liberties Union, which argued that barring hotels and motels from housing immigrants violates the due process and equal protection clauses of the U.S. Constitution.
“Orange and Rockland County’s Emergency Orders egregiously violate migrants’ rights,” said Amy Belsher, director of immigrants’ rights litigation at the New York Civil Liberties Union. “Migrants have every right to travel and reside anywhere in New York, free of xenophobic harassment and discrimination. People are not political pawns – both counties should welcome migrants into their communities, not unlawfully bar them from seeking refuge.”
